Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Kennerly Avenue at around 7:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said an officer shot a 20-year-old man in his arms and lower body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.
No officers were injured in the shooting. The officer who shot the suspect is 30 years old and has been with the department for three years.
Chief John Hayden said the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.