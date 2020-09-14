Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis

No officers were injured in the shooting

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Kennerly Avenue at around 7:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said an officer shot a 20-year-old man in his arms and lower body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The officer who shot the suspect is 30 years old and has been with the department for three years.

Chief John Hayden said the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

#BREAKING



There has been a officer involved shooting in the 4200 block of Kennerly.



Suspect is struck and has been transported to a hospital.



No officers injured.



The Chief will provide an update at the scene soon. pic.twitter.com/ExOp6DsEOo — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 14, 2020