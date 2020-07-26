As homicide rates rise, Cure Violence adds new site in Walnut Park

The area is one of the newest locations to house a Cure Violence site.



"I think it will be a positive impact because you're going to have people that were part of the problem that's going to be on the street to start talking to the people," said Boyd.



the Urban League will operate the site .. with James Clark leading the effort.



"We are going to have an immediate impact, we've already begun meeting with individuals," said Clark.



Cure Violence works by addressing violence as a public health issue.

organizers say one of its sites in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood - is already making an impact.



"We can not fight crime and violence from a distance, and the Cure Violence model says be in the neighborhood, have a sustained presence in the neighborhood and deliver resources to those that need help the most," said Clark.



Thursday, Governor Mike Parson came to St. Louis to announce his plans to fight crime.



"We need officers on the street to fight violent crime," said Parson.



one part of his plan- getting rid of the residency requirement so more officers can join the department.