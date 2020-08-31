Man arrested for shooting two police officers was wanted for kidnapping in Florida, sources say

The man two sources said shot two officers Saturday evening was wanted out of Florida but also had a previous criminal history in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The man arrested in connection with the shooting of two police officers Saturday is wanted for kidnapping out of Florida, sources told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers.

Sources said the 43-year-old man was wanted for kidnapping and attempted sexual battery out of Brevard County, a coastal county outside of Orlando.

Sources also said the man had a number of arrests in the 1990s in the St. Louis area and central Missouri.

Police said the two officers were shot after responding to a shooting call at around 5:45 Saturday evening on the 3700 block of Hartford Street. While one of the officers was looking for a victim, the suspect man shot the officer in the head. When other officers went to help the officer who was shot, the suspect man shot a second officer in the leg.

Police said the officer that was shot in the head was in 'grave condition' Sunday after undergoing surgery. The officer is a 29-year-old who has been a member of the department for more than three years.

The officer that was shot in the leg has been released from the hospital. He has been with the department for just over a year.

Police discovered that the suspect man had ordered a couple out of their home at gunpoint after the shooting. He remained barricaded in the home near Tower Grove Park for hours, police said.