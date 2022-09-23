St. Louis police investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital in critical condition

Police said the victim's death was "imminent," so homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a St. Louis area hospital with critical injuries late Thursday night.

St. Louis police said officers were at an area hospital for an unrelated assignment at around 11 p.m. when hospital security told them about a victim being treated for gunshot wounds to the head.

Police said the victim's death was "imminent," so homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Police said the victim was dropped off at the hospital, and the person who dropped him off did not stay.

The location of the shooting was listed as unknown, and police did not know the victim's name or age.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous with CrimeStoppers by calling 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.