Man killed, woman hit by stray bullet in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed, and two other people were injured in a shooting in St. Louis early Saturday morning.
At around 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of 13th Street for a shooting. Police found a 41-year-old woman inside her home where she was hit by a stray bullet.
While officers were responding to the scene on 13th Street, calls came in for a shooting in the 1200 block of 14th Street.
Police found 22-year-old Christopher Young dead in a car with another 22-year-old man, who had non-fatal injuries, police said.
The 41-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other information about the shooting has been released.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.