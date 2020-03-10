Man killed, woman hit by stray bullet in St. Louis

The 41-year-old woman was in her home when she was hit by a stray bullet

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed, and two other people were injured in a shooting in St. Louis early Saturday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of 13th Street for a shooting. Police found a 41-year-old woman inside her home where she was hit by a stray bullet.

While officers were responding to the scene on 13th Street, calls came in for a shooting in the 1200 block of 14th Street.

Police found 22-year-old Christopher Young dead in a car with another 22-year-old man, who had non-fatal injuries, police said.

The 41-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information about the shooting has been released.