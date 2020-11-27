Major Case Squad investigating suspicious death in St. Peters

Detectives were called to the 200 block of Main Street in St. Peters for a suspicious death

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a suspicious death in St. Peters on Friday afternoon.

Melissa Doss with the St. Peters Police Department confirmed that there was a suspicious death in the 200 block of Main Street, in what's called the "Old Town" area of St. Peters.

Major Case detectives were called to the scene at 1:30 p.m., Doss said.

Police expect to have more information to release Friday evening.