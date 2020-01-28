ST. LOUIS — Monday night was a violent night across the St. Louis area.

Two people were killed, and two others were injured in shootings.

Around 9:25 p.m., a man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Botanical Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of McRee. According to police, the suspected shooter is believed to be known to the victim. No other details have been made available.

Just before 10 p.m. in St. Louis County, two women were shot. One of them, a 44-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 41-year-old, was taken to a hospital for life-saving treatment.

The shooting happened at an apartment in the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 636-529-8210.

Around 11:25 p.m., a man was shot in the neck near a south St. Louis 7-Eleven. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

Monday morning, a 15-year-old was found shot inside a car that an officer pulled over for driving erratically on a St. Louis interstate. He was taken to an area hospital.

