Innocent driver killed after 3 teens crash stolen car in St. Louis

Police said a 16-year-old was driving a stolen car that evaded officers, went through a stop sign and then crashed into a truck leaving that driver dead

ST. LOUIS — An innocent driver was killed in a crash involving a stolen car with three teenagers inside, according to St. Louis police.

Officers first pulled behind a stolen Hyundai Sonata at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday near Grand and Page boulevards. Police said the driver then sped off. Officers flipped on their lights and sirens and pursued the stolen car, but lost sight a few blocks later.

Not long after, police said the Sonata blew through a stop sign at Evans and Vandeventer avenues and hit the right side of a Chevy Silverado as it went through the intersection.

St. Louis police arrived at the scene to find the Silverado on fire and the driver was lying down next to the truck. Emergency crews moved the man to safety and tried to save his life but he died at the scene. Police have not released his name but said he’s a 53-year-old man.

The three teenage boys who were in the stolen Sonata were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the driver is 16 years old and the passengers are 16 and 17.