Suspect certified as adult in murder police say he committed at age 17

Kevin Fields, now 18, is accused of killing Christopher Chaney when he was 17. He was certified as an adult in the case Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect has been certified as an adult in a homicide he is accused of committing when he was 17 yeas old in Pine Lawn.

Kevin Fields, now 18, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 38-year-old Christopher Chaney.

Chaney was shot and killed on the morning of Nov. 10, 2021, in the 3800 block of Jennings Station Road. Investigators with the North County Police Cooperative identified Fields as the suspect and he was arrested that same day. He was 17 at the time.

Wednesday morning, Fields was certified as an adult in the case. He is currently in adult custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center with a $750,000 cash-only bond.

