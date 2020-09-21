2 suspects charged in shooting death of St. Louis County man

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Deron Wickerson.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two suspects have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in St. Louis County on Sunday.

Around 5 a.m., North County Police Cooperative officers were called to Westdell Drive in Dellwood, where they found a man who had been shot in his leg. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Police identified him as 28-year-old Deron Wickerson.

The Major Case Squad was called to investigate.

Wickerson was involved in a dispute with two men on Westdell when it became violent, police said. The men fired shots at Wickerson, as he was trying to get away.

Police seized several firearms that may have been used in the shooting and arrested two men from Cahokia, Illinois: 27-year-old Elijah Williams and 18-year-old Daylan Williams. The suspects face charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.