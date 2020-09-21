Woman carjacked at gunpoint by 3 teens in Central West End

It was one of two carjackings reported within an hour Sunday night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint by three teenagers Sunday night in the Central West End.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the first carjacking happened on the4200 block of West Pine shortly before 11 p.m. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, told police she was getting bags out of her 2016 Nissan Versa when three boys, believed to be between 15 and 17 years old, came up behind her.

One of the teens pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys. The three then got into her car and drove away.

The woman was not injured.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a second carjacking call at N. Grand and St. Louis Avenue. There, they met a 24-year-old woman who told them two men had robbed her of her 1999 Volvo at gunpoint. She then flagged down a passerby who took her to N. Grand and St. Louis Avenue.

The woman was unable to give more vehicle information or tell police where the carjacking happened.