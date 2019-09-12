ST. LOUIS — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 4000 block, which is along the edge of the Central West End, around 3:25 a.m. SLMPD’s homicide detectives responded to the scene.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

