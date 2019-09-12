ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot while working at a market in south St. Louis on Sunday.

Police responded to Beirut Market in Tower Grove South around 6:45 p.m. Officers said the victim wasn't there, but later found out the 47-year-old man transported himself to the hospital.

He told police he was working as a cashier when a man came into the business and shot him several times.

His condition has not been provided.

