SWAT called to Arnold home after shooting leads to police standoff with hostage

Police believe a man shot a woman inside the home is holding her against her will

ARNOLD, Mo. — A SWAT team has responded to a standoff with an armed suspect in Jefferson County early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Adayah Lane in Arnold, Missouri a little before 3:30 a.m for a disturbance.

Grant Bissell, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, said a male suspect was inside the home with two women. One of the women, possibly the suspect's ex-girlfriend, may have been shot. Bissell believes it could be a graze wound.

The woman who was not shot was able to get out of the house.

When deputies initially arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots that they believed may have been aimed in their direction, according to police. No deputies were hit.

St. Louis County SWAT has been called to help. They are on scene and negotiators are trying to make contact with the two people still inside the home.

Authorities are keeping people away from the area and telling neighbors to shelter in place while the scene is active.

We will continue to update you as this story develops.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html