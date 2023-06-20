Teen arrested following mass shooting released to parents

Juvenile authorities charged the teen with behavior injurious and released him to his parents, a spokesman said. They are reviewing other charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old who was arrested following a mass shooting that left one teen dead and 11 others injured Sunday has been released to his parents.

Police arrested the St. Ann teen moments after the shooting. He was in possession of a pistol and there were three rifles found where he was hiding, according to police sources familiar with the investigation.

Juvenile authorities charged the teen with behavior injurious, according to Joel Currier, a spokesman for the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

Missouri law considers a minor in possession of a firearm a status offense, which is not serious enough to keep a minor detained.

“Any other charges applied on by the police have been taken under advisement with a request for a follow-up investigation,” Currier wrote in a statement to 5 On Your Side. “The court is continuing to work with the police department and will review the case for legally sufficient charges.”

St. Louis police say they still have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Police say they have found no evidence that Makao Moore, who was killed in the gunfire, was armed or fired any shots during the incident.

St. Louis police also released photos of additional suspects they are seeking following the shooting, which happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue.

Photos: Police release security photos in downtown St. Louis mass shooting 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 877-371-8477.

A total of 12 victims were impacted by the shooting. Makao Moore, 17, died at the scene. Eleven others were injured: