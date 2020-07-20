Teen charged in accidental shooting of 6-year-old boy in south St. Louis

Police initially said the boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the accidental shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last week, St. Louis police said.

Police initially said the boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Since the case involves a juvenile, the department said it could not release any other details on what led up to the shooting or what the relationship may have been between the teen and the boy.

The 6-year-old was shot on July 15 at a home on the 5000 block of South Broadway, just east of Interstate 55 in south St. Louis City.

