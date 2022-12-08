Teen injured after shooting near Jet Banks Park in St. Louis

The teen was taken to a local hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot in the chest near Jet Banks Park in St. Louis.

According to Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer, officers received a call about a shooting involving a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Webster Avenue and Brantner PI between Jeff-Vander-Lou and Grand Center.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further details are available at this time.

We are still waiting to hear from police with more details.

Resources for crime victims:



If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.