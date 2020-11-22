x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

15-year-old boy shot in St. Louis Sunday

The boy was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his back
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy arrived at a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries after being shot on Sunday.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to the hospital at 5:52 a.m. after the boy was dropped off with a gunshot wound to his back. 

Due to his injuries, the boy wasn't able to give a police statement. As of Sunday morning, he was listed in critical condition.

Police didn't know where the shooting happened, and they had no information on possible suspects.

An investigation is underway.

    

Related Articles