15-year-old boy shot in St. Louis Sunday

The boy was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his back

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy arrived at a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries after being shot on Sunday.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to the hospital at 5:52 a.m. after the boy was dropped off with a gunshot wound to his back.

Due to his injuries, the boy wasn't able to give a police statement. As of Sunday morning, he was listed in critical condition.

Police didn't know where the shooting happened, and they had no information on possible suspects.