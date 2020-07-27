x
Truck stolen while man was inside attached trailer at Soulard Farmers Market

The incident happened Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man's truck and trailer were stolen as he was unloading his trailer at the Soulard Farmers Markets over the weekend.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, the man was unloading his trailer, which was attached to his Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to a St. Louis police report. Someone got into the truck and started driving away. 

The man was still inside the trailer, but he was able to get out near South Eighth and Soulard, a few blocks away from the market.

The driver never stopped and got away with the man's pickup and trailer. Police are investigating.

