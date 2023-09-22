Police 'receiving phone calls about other incidents' after Affton umpire charged with child molestation

Investigators believe Zachary Barebo used his position as an umpire at the Affton Athletic Association to prey on multiple teens.

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Police are asking for people to come forward after a former youth umpire was arrested for inappropriate sexual contact with two teens.

“You trust that adults will take care of children,” said Crestwood Police Sgt. James Jones. “Back in June of this year, we were contacted by a female and her mom that said she had been sexually assaulted.”

An investigation by the Crestwood Police Department led police to Zachary Barebo, who they believed used his position as an umpire at the Affton Athletic Association to prey on multiple teens.

“Through that they began a conversation, which lead to Snapchat contact back and forth, to meeting in person,” Sgt. Jones said.

Barebo has since been arrested and currently faces 11 charges, including counts of Sodomy and Sexual Molestation. He is currently in the St. Louis Co. Jail facing a $500,000 bond.

Sgt. Jones is concerned there may be more victims throughout the St. Louis area.

“We are already receiving phone calls about other incidents, and his propensity in other things, so we are looking into those as well,” Sgt. Jones said. “I encourage anyone to speak to their children if they’ve had any contact with him.”

While Sgt. Jones acknowledges that conversation can be difficult to have with a child he says it’s an important part of being a protective parent.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s him or someone else,” said Sgt. Jones. “Just contact your kids and keep that line of communication open so that we can keep our kids safe.”

