Father, son dead in murder-suicide in St. Louis County

The father and son lived in the home where they were found dead from gunshot wounds.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men have died in a murder-suicide Thursday night in north St. Louis County, police said.

According to a St. Louis County police news release, officers responded to call at about 9:50 p.m. for a shooting in the 2500 block of Nathan Drive in north county.

Responding officers found two men dead from gunshot wounds inside a home. The news release said a preliminary investigation shows that one man shot the other man, then killed himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Bose Durham, 76. The suspect was identified as Durham's son, also named Bose Durham, 51. They both lived in the home in the 2500 block of Nathan Drive, police confirmed.

The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is confirmed.

This is the second murder-suicide investigation this week in St. Louis County.

Officers responded to a shooting late Tuesday to the parking lot of Larry's Tavern on Manchester Road in Wildwood. Police believe two men were involved in an altercation on the parking lot, which led to the fatal shootings in that incident.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html