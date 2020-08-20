Woman shoots at armed suspect during convenience store robbery in St. Louis

As a man was giving the suspect money out of the register, a second victim pulled out her own gun and started shooting

ST. LOUIS — An armed robber fled a north St. Louis convenience store Wednesday night after one of his victims pulled out her own gun and started shooting.

The robbery happened at around 11:35 a.m. at New Carrie's Corner Market at 4500 Athlone Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood. A man entered the store, pointed a gun at two victims and demanded money from the cash register, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

As one of the victims, a 55-year-old man, was getting money out of the register, a 46-year-old woman pulled out her own gun and fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect ran away. It was unclear if he was shot, police said. He was able to get away with some money, but police did not give an estimate of the amount.

Neither victim was injured during the robbery.