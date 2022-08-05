Woman beaten to death by son in apartment, source reports

A source tells 5 On Your Side the suspect, her son, killed the victim after an argument.

ST. LOUIS — A source tells 5 On Your Side said a woman was beaten to death by her son inside the Phyllis Wheatley Apartments on Locust Avenue Friday morning.

The source told 5 On Your Side the woman's son walked to police headquarters and told security officers he had killed someone in the apartment complex.

Police went to the apartments, where they found the woman dead inside, the source reported.

The source said the suspect confessed to police he had killed the victim after an argument. The suspect and victim lived together.

St. Louis police confirmed the homicide, but did not publicly provide details. The department said the homicide division was requested at about 9:50 a.m. Friday to the complex located in the 2700 block of Locust Avenue.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed by 5 On Your Side.

