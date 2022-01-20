Woman charged in shooting of McDonald's employee in St. Louis County

On Thursday, 20-year-old Terika Clay was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The worker has been treated and released from the hospital.

NORMANDY, Mo. — A woman was charged with assault in connection with the Wednesday afternoon shooting of a McDonald's employee in north St. Louis County.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Terika Clay was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that left a McDonald's employee injured.

Normandy police were called to the scene near Interstate 70 and South Florissant Road at around 12:15 p.m. They said the female employee got into an altercation with someone and was confronted outside the restaurant while on a break. Police said the employee was shot one time in the upper body. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police called her wounds "superficial." They expect her to make a full recovery.

Police said the argument started in the drive-thru over french fries. They said Clay confronted the worker outside, hit her across the head with a gun and shot her in the chest.

The worker has been treated and released from the hospital.

"This is something that this community, Cool Valley, is really not used to," said Normandy Police Chief Mark Hall. "We've had some issues in this area with some people going through driving erratically, but nothing of this nature."

Hall said patrols will be increased in the area for the time being. He believes this was an isolated incident.

Clay is being held on a $150,000 bond.