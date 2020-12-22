x
Crime

Woman dead, man injured in Tuesday morning shooting in St. Louis

The woman's identity hasn't been released
ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead after a shooting in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to a shooting on the 2100 block of E. Alice Avenue. They found a man and a woman who had been shot. 

The woman was pronounced dead. Her identity hasn't been released.

Police did not give the man's condition. A homicide investigation is underway.

There was no further information on the circumstances of the shooting. Police were expected to give an update later Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

