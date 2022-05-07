Ballwin woman dies after her brother hit her multiple times, police say

Police said Anthony Sokolich admitted to hitting his sister multiple times before she died.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 70-year-old man was taken into custody and charged after police said he hit his sister multiple times, which resulted in her death.

On Sunday, St. Louis County police responded to a 911 call where Anthony Sokolich asked for an ambulance for his sister. He said she was unresponsive after he hit her multiple times, according to the probable cause statement.

When officers arrived in the 900 block of Alpine Ridge Drive, the victim, 63-year-old Katherine Sokolich, was unresponsive and had injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. At the hospital, officers found out she was suffering from a “severe brain bleed.”

Police read Sokolich his Miranda rights and interviewed him. During the interview, police said he admitted to hitting his sister multiple times.

Katherine Sokolich died from her injuries later that day.

Anthony Sokolich was originally charged with first-degree assault, but police said that charge will be amended to reflect his sister’s death.

He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.