Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis

Police found 27-year-old Tamera Plummer shot in the face inside a running vehicle.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night.

Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis.

Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street. They found Plummer shot in the face inside a running vehicle in a back alley.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department's Homicide Division assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the division directly at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and to potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

5 On Your Side will update this story as information is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.