Woman killed, 7-year-old girl shot in ankle in north St. Louis shooting

Police said the woman was suffering from "undescribed gunshot wounds" and was pronounced dead on the scene. The girl was shot in the ankle

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and a 7-year-old girl was injured in a double shooting in north St. Louis Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the intersection of McLaran Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman and a girl shot.

Police said the woman was suffering from "undescribed gunshot wounds" and was pronounced dead on the scene. The girl was shot in the ankle. She was awake and alert when she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The girl is the 24th child shot in the city of St. Louis so far this year, according to data tracked by 5 On Your Side.