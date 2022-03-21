Teen steals woman's car then runs her over twice in Schnucks parking lot

The woman told police one of the teens complimented her expensive shoes and said she must have some money. Then, they grabbed her keys, phone and wallet.

ST. LOUIS — Several teenagers are in custody after police said they robbed a woman, then one of them ran her over with her own car in south St. Louis.

The incident happened just after noon Sunday in the parking lot of the Schnuck's on 1020 Loughborough Ave. The victim, a 43-year-old woman, told police she was walking to the Schnucks when the teens complimented her on her shoes, then said they were expensive so she must have some money.

That's when the woman said one of the teens, a 15-year-old boy, forcibly took her car keys, phone and wallet. The boy gave the keys to a 16-year-old boy who then got into the woman's Ford Fiesta.

The woman ran to her car and stood behind it, at which point she said the boy put the car in reverse and ran over her on purpose, according to the police report. The woman fell down and the boy drove forward, running her over again. He was about to reverse over her a third time but a witness was able to drag her out of the way.

The woman complained of "severe body pain" and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. They did not have an update on her condition as of Monday.

The other three teens did not get into the car and stayed in the area of Loughborough Commons, where police found them. They took the 15-year-old and two 13-year-old girls into custody.

Several hours later, the woman's car was found in the city's Fourth District and three teens were taken into custody. One of them was the boy who drove over the woman, police said.