Woman dead after Friday night shooting in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. — A 41-year-old woman died Friday night in Festus after she was shot by another woman.

Police officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to 400 South Fifth Street for reports of a shooting, according to a release from the Festus Police Department.

At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old woman who had been shot.

A 40-year-old woman at the scene told police she shot the 41-year-old after the woman began assaulting her.

Fire personnel and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the woman who was shot, but she died from her injuries, according to the release.

Festus Police Chief Timothy Lewis said the 40-year-old woman who shot the other woman was taken into custody but released pending warrant applications.

Lewis said the investigation is still in its early stages and all evidence and documents in the case would be given to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney for possible charges.

Festus police did not release the identity of either woman involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

