Woman turns herself in after deadly shooting in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Police said a woman turned herself in after shooting and killing a man she knew in Spanish Lake Tuesday night.

Police were called to an apartment complex on the 11800 block on Iguana Terrace at around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they determined the suspect to be a woman who knew the victim. She turned herself in after the shooting.

St. Louis County police are still investigating the incident. The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

