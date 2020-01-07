Wood River man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

If convicted, 31-year-old Jeffrey Ramsay could spend up to 60 years in prison

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A man is facing two sex crimes after police said he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl earlier this month.

Jeffrey Ramsay, 31, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child in connection with a June 12 incident investigated by the Wood River Police Department.

According to charging documents, Ramsay sexually assaulted the girl under her clothing and touched himself while the girl was in the room.

A press release from Madison County State's Attorney Tim Gibbons said the Madison County Child Advocacy Center provided the evidence necessary for charges after interviewing the victim.

"It takes real bravery for a young victim to speak up, so we, as adults must always be ready to listen," Gibbons said in a press release. "I am so thankful for the work of our Child Advocacy Center and the awesome work they do to ensure every victim is heard and supported and that their families are connected to the help they need in such a challenging time.”

Ramsay is being held on a $500,000 bond. Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a Class X felony and could be punishable by up to 60 years in prison.

If convicted of either crime, Ramsay would be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.