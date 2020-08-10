St. Louis County Library providing free tutoring for special needs kids

In-person and virtual tutoring will be offered at five library branches from Oct. 12 through Dec. 15

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library is partnering with Miriam Leaning Center to provide free tutoring for special needs children.

In-person and virtual tutoring will be offered at two Miriam locations and five library branches from Oct. 12 through Dec. 15. The tutoring is funded through the CARES Act, according to Miriam’s website.

Tutoring is being offered to St. Louis County residents in grades PreK through college. Participants must have a household income of less than $80,000 for a family of 1-4 or less than $90,000 for a family of five or more to qualify.

Students can receive up to two 50-minute tutoring sessions each week. Tutoring is being offered by appointment only at these locations:

Miriam Academy, 1138 N. Warson Road, Olivette

Miriam School, 501 Bacon Avenue, Webster Groves

St. Louis County Library branches, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Florissant Valley Branch – 195 S. New Florissant Road, Florissant Rock Road Branch – 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann Cliff Cave Branch – 5430 Telegraph Road, St. Louis Daniel Boone Branch – 300 Clarkson Road, Ellisville Headquarters – 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis



Click here or call 314-961-1500 to register.