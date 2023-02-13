Elementary school in West County closed Monday due to power outage

The school district also said there will be no virtual learning Monday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An elementary school in west St. Louis County canceled classes Monday due to a power outage.

At around 8 a.m., the Parkway School District said classes were canceled at Henry Elementary School in Ballwin due to an unexpected power outage. The school district also said there will be no virtual learning.

The district did not share any other details about the power outage. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

