Illinois man starts company installing desk barriers at schools, businesses

ST. LOUIS — A local company has spent months installing desk barriers at schools and other businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company – Desk Guardian – was started by Michael Wunderlich, of Illinois, when he saw the need for protective barriers for desks at schools and businesses.

“During these uncertain times, Desk Guardian was formed to provide solutions to schools to help students safely return to the classroom this fall,” the company said on its website.

The company has spent the past seven months installing the protective barriers at schools in Missouri and Illinois, as well as other places like restaurants and offices.

On Thursday, the company was at Rossman School in Creve Coeur installing the desk barriers.

“We at Rossman School are incredibly fortunate that we have the opportunity and the resources to install desk guards on each one of our desks so that we have an extra layer of protection for our students and employees during our learning day,” said Elizabeth Zurlinden, head of Rossman School.

