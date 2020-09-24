Lindbergh Schools to break ground on new high school

The new high school is part of Prop R, a $105 million no-tax-rate-increase bond issue to revitalize the Lindbergh High School campus

ST. LOUIS — Lindbergh Schools will break ground on a new state-of-the-art high school on Friday.

In April of last year, Lindbergh voters approved Prop R, a $105 million no-tax-rate-increase bond issue to revitalize the Lindbergh High School campus and improve security.

More than 77% of voters cast ballots in favor of Prop R, according to a press release.

The Lindbergh Schools Board of Education voted 6-0 on June 30 to move forward with the second phase of the 3-phase project. The project includes new construction that will connect and renovate existing facilities.

School officials will break ground on the second phase at 11 a.m. on Friday, between the main high school building and the auditorium.

Phase one began over the summer and includes the construction of a central utility building, demolition of the math building and high school main office, installation of utilities, additional exterior site improvements and asbestos abatement

Phase two of the project will include the construction of a new 3-story structure that will connect existing buildings on the high school campus, in addition to renovation and remodeling work in existing buildings.

Phase two is scheduled to be completed in January of 2023.