Another St. Louis County school district to reopen its high school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — High school students in the Mehlville School District will return to in-person learning in a blended model at the end of October, school officials said Friday.

Under the district's Plan B, there will be staggered attendance at the high school, which will allow for social distancing and fewer students in classrooms.

High school students will be divided into two groups based on their last names. Half of the students would attend school in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays; the other half would attend in-person school on Wednesdays and Fridays. All students will learn virtually on Mondays.

Students must wear masks on campus and on a school bus. "Mask breaks" will be allowed when "appropriate and safe," the district said in a press release.

Mehlville High School students will begin returning to in-person classes on Oct. 27. This week, Mehlville students in third through eighth grades returned to in-person instruction.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said earlier this week that health officials recommended high school students return to in-person learning. However, it is not a mandate and individual schools and school districts can make their decisions.

Page cited improvements in COVID-19 rates and cases among the 15- to 19-year-old age group. The rate of new cases has declined along with the positivity rate.