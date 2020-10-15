Mizzou announces in-person classes will continue after Thanksgiving break

“We’ve been very pleased with how our students, faculty and staff have responded to the new campus requirements,” said Mun Choi, UM System president and chancellor

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri announced fall semester will go on as planned and in-person and hybrid classes will continue after Thanksgiving break.

According to a release from the university, administrators had numerous conversations with faculty, staff, students and Curators before making the decision to proceed with the current modes of instruction.

“We’ve been very pleased with how our students, faculty and staff have responded to the new campus requirements,” said Mun Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor. “We have demonstrated that we can have in-person classes at Mizzou and do so safely.”

Active COVID-19 cases among the student body have decreased about 90%, school officials said. Cases went from 683 to 70 active cases.

Chancellor Choi said several factors contributed to the decision, including:

• Pandemic management: The campus community continues to demonstrate that in-person classes can be delivered safely and the effects of the pandemic can be managed through adhering to safety practices. We have no evidence that the virus has been transmitted in the classroom.

• Internet access: Many students, including those from low-income households or those who live in rural areas, could face significant challenges for online classes and final exams if they do not have access to broadband internet.

• Financial issues: Many students rely on on-campus work and other part-time jobs to fund their studies. If the campus closed early, those jobs would be impacted.