Parkway school board votes to drop mask requirement

Starting Feb. 19, masks will be recommended but not required in all K-12 Parkway schools. The school board voted 5-2 Wednesday night not to extend the mask requirement once it expires after Friday.

It comes with a caveat: if the percentage of students testing positive reaches 2% or higher at an individual school, students and staff at that school will have to wear masks for two weeks. All Parkway schools are currently under 2% positivity.

Since preschoolers aren't eligible for the vaccine, preschool and early childhood staff will continue to wear masks while working directly with students.

"I am aware that, after nearly two years since the pandemic began, moving to an environment in which masks are recommended but not required is significant," Superintendent Keith Marty said in an update shared with the Parkway community.

"Many in our community will choose to continue to wear a mask based on their individual or family circumstances. Others will not. Regardless of the decision each individual makes, I want to be clear: we will continue to support and respect one another as we have throughout the pandemic. While this new phase will mark a visible shift, we will continue to foster the caring and respect for one another for which Parkway is so well known."

The board also voted to allow students who test positive or have symptoms to return in five days instead of 10 as long as they meet CDC criteria. They will still be required to wear a mask through day 10 after returning.

Parkway has posted a return-to-school guide on its website for students who are returning after testing positive.