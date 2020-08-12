How to weigh in on Saint Louis Public Schools' plan to shutter buildings

The district is hosting a virtual town hall Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS — Parents, students and community members will have a chance to weigh in on the plan to close 10 Saint Louis Public School campuses during a virtual town hall Tuesday night.

The town hall is scheduled to take place at 6:30 and will be streamed on the district's YouTube page. Participants will be able to ask questions live through the chat feature of the live stream, according to an SLPS Facebook post.

SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams made a recommendation to close at least 10 schools during a meeting with the school board earlier this month.

“When you look at that ratio, that’s a lot of schools for that number of kids when you compare to other districts,” Pierce said in February.

Pierce added the majority of the district’s buildings are around 100 years old and are expensive to maintain.

The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the plan on Dec. 15.

Below are the schools included in the consolidation plan:

Elementary:

Clay

Dunbar

Farragut

Ford

Hickey

Monroe

Middle:

Fanning

High:

Cleveland (move JROTC program to another school)

Northwest

Sumner

Not closed but a transition:

Carnahan (transition from high school back to middle school – initially opened as a middle school)

The plan recommends the closure of Sumner High School, also known as Charles H. Sumner High School, which was the first high school for African American students west of the Mississippi River in the United States.