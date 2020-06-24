SLU to offer cannabis science certificate program this fall

"Thousands of jobs are being created across the country, and there is an emerging need for educated employees to support and sustain the industry"

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University’s School for Professional Studies (SPS) is launching a new cannabis science and operations certificate program this fall.

SPS offers adults flexible and affordable online degree and certificate programs, according to a news release.

In 2018, Missouri residents voted to legalize medical marijuana. Since then, medical cannabis manufacturing and dispensary licenses have been awarded across the state, including 70 in the St. Louis area, said Stacy Godlewski, manager of the new program.

“Legalized cannabis is expected to be an estimated $150 billion industry by 2025,” Godlewski said. “In addition to Missouri, thousands of jobs are being created across the country, and there is an emerging need for educated employees to support and sustain the industry.”

There are multiple career opportunities in the industry, according to Godlewski, including laboratory technology, regulatory compliance, quality assurance and distribution logistics and wellness.

This program is the first of its kind in the St. Louis area and will address all aspects of the medical cannabis industry, according to the release.

The certificate takes 16 credit hours to complete. Check out SLU's School for Professional Studies website for more information on the new program.