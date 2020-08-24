Free online tutoring available for St. Louis County students

The St. Louis County Library is offering help for students in kindergarten through 12th grade using a program called tutor.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As students begin their virtual lessons this week, there is a new resource available to help: free online tutoring.

The St. Louis County Library is offering help for students in kindergarten through 12th grade using a program called tutor.com. Tutor.com connects students with live tutors in a "safe and secure" online classroom, according to a news release from the library.

Students can receive help with academic tutoring, homework and test preparation. The website also provides practice quizzes and video lessons. Students may also upload a writing or math homework assignment to receive tutor feedback.

“We are grateful to St. Louis County for their generous support in helping address digital equity in our region," St. Louis County Library Director Kristen Sorth said in the release. "Access to live tutors, homework help, video lessons and test preparation will provide important resources for families during this challenging time.”

The service is unlimited and available every day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and anyone with a valid library card may use the service.

Individuals can apply for a card online while library branches are closed by visiting the library's website. For more information on the tutoring program, click here.