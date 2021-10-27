MU to lift suspension of fraternity activities Friday

Fraternity activities were originally suspended on Oct. 20 after a freshman member of Phi Gamma Delta was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life has announced all fraternity chapters can resume activities beginning at noon on Friday.

NBC affiliate KOMU in Columbia reported Wednesday night the station had confirmed with multiple fraternity and sorority chapter presidents they had received an email from the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life announcing the lift of the suspension.

KOMU reports all chapter activities, including new member education and social functions will be allowed to resume on Friday.

Fraternity activities were originally suspended on Oct. 20 after a freshman member of Phi Gamma Delta was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning. The student is still listed in critical condition.

