ST. LOUIS — Kenny Chesney is coming back Busch Stadium, making him the first artist to perform at the stadium two times.
He will bring his ‘Chillaxification’ tour to St. Louis on June 13, 2020.
Florida Georgia Line will join Chesney along with Old Dominion and Michael Franti.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kenny Chesney and his tour back to Busch Stadium for a second time,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President of Event Services & Merchandising.
