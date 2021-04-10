The Pageant and Delmar Hall to require full vaccination or negative test effective Oct. 4

The venues updated their policies Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — If you want to take in a show at The Pageant or Delmar Hall, you will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.

The venues updated their policies Tuesday. The previous rule required proof of at least one dose, but the new rule will require the full, two-dose regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccine rules for The Pageant and Delmar Hall are as follows:

Effective Monday 10/04/2021, ticketed admission to both The Pageant and Delmar Hall will require proof of FULL COVID-19 Vaccination or a Negative COVID-19 Diagnostic Test within the previous 72 hours regardless of customer age. Face masks will still need to be worn in both of our venues.

While we believe that most of our patrons are already vaccinated, our continuing goal is to provide as safe an environment as practically possible.

Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or a Professionally Administered (physician, clinic, pharmacy, etc.) Negative COVID-19 Diagnostic Test can be a physical paper copy or a snapshot on your mobile device, along with a matching photo ID, to display upon admission. Antibody or self-administered at home tests will not be accepted.

Pertinent Information on COVID-19 documents must be fully visible and match photo ID.

Proof of Negative COVID-19 Diagnostic Test must contain the name/info of the company that performed the test, the patient’s name, the date of the test and the result of the test.

Effective face coverings must completely cover the nose and mouth and must be worn at all times unless actively consuming food or beverage. Face shields, gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable as primary face coverings. If needed, customer face masks are available to purchase for $1.00 each.