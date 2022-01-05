BJC halts elective surgeries after COVID patient surge that is 'beyond anything we’ve seen thus far'

BJC said their “nurses, staff and facilities are stretched to their limits.” Moving staff members off elective surgeries will allow them to focus on other areas.

ST. LOUIS — A rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations has led BJC HealthCare to postpone elective procedures starting Thursday, Jan. 6.

Hospital officials said it was a difficult but necessary decision. There were more than 500 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across BJC’s system Tuesday.

“This is beyond anything we’ve seen thus far in the pandemic,” a spokesperson wrote in a Wednesday morning media alert.

BJC said their “nurses, staff and facilities are stretched to their limits.” Moving those staff members off of elective procedures will allow them to focus on other areas of the hospital with more urgent needs, BJC said.

The temporary pause will continue until further notice.

Those with upcoming elective procedures will be contacted by a medical team staff member.

“This decision was not made lightly and reflects our current challenge as cases continue to rise and resources continue to be strained,” the spokesperson said.

This is not the first time BJC has put elective procedures on hold during the pandemic. Similar shifts were made in March 2020 when the pandemic began and again in November 2020 as a new wave of cases began.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force – which includes BJC hospitals – reported 1,023 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a record number. Task force leaders plan to give an update on the data Wednesday afternoon.