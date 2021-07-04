St. Louis COVID-19 task force to hold weekly briefing

On Monday, the task force reported no new deaths for the first time since Oct. 7, but on Tuesday nearly all of the numbers tracked by the task force increased

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its weekly briefing as hospital conditions remain mostly consistent in the St. Louis area.

You can watch the briefing on the task force Facebook page or in the player below.

In last week's briefing, Dr. Garza showed a graph that showed the effects of the vaccine on the hospitalized population. People over the age of 60 have received three times as many vaccines as people between the ages of 18 and 60. The percentage of total hospitalizations for people over the age of 60 is down 15% since vaccinations started. In that same time, hospitalizations for people between 18 and 60 make up 32% more of the total hospitalizations than before.

"This is really just to show the effects that vaccines do have on protecting the public and protecting the elderly from hospital admissions, from the ICU and ultimately from death, which is the outcomes that we're always concerned about," he said.

Dr. Garza said they were still looking into the exact numbers for the St. Louis area, but the task force believes a similar result is playing out in task force hospitals.

On Monday, the task force reported no new deaths for the first time since Oct. 7. On Tuesday nearly all of the numbers tracked by the task force increased.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for April 6.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased - from 21 yesterday to 39 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 33 yesterday to 34 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 208 yesterday to 209 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 208 yesterday to 225 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 26 yesterday to 35 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 46 yesterday to 49 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 27 today.

The number of COVID deaths increased – from 0 yesterday to 2 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 4 today.

Across the system hospitals, 37 patients have been discharged, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 20,722.

On Tuesday, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 83%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 84% of their total staffed bed capacity.