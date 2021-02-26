Couple found dead in home died from COVID-19, police say

Family members say both had tested positive for COVID-19 and were showing symptoms of the virus shortly before being found dead

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police believe a couple found dead in their south St. Louis County home died of COVID-19.

Officers were called to a house on Glen Bay Drive last Thursday. They said there were no signs of foul play.

The couple was in their 40s.

Family members say both had tested positive for COVID-19 and were showing symptoms of the virus.

As of Thursday, 88,027 people in St. Louis County have tested positive for COVID-19 including 1,960 people who have died.

Latest coronavirus news:

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that the next tier in its COVID-19 vaccine plan will open in the state on Monday, March 15.

Missouri's Phase 1B-Tier 3 will make the vaccine available to an additional 550,000 Missourians.

Gov. Parson said Tier 3 includes an important part of the state's population, including "workers in many of the industries we depend on to keep our everyday lives operating normally."

Phase 1B-Tier 3 focuses on vaccinating what the state classifies as its “critical infrastructure”. It includes teachers, childcare providers, grocery store employees and those who work in the food and agriculture industries.

Phase 1B-Tier 3 includes: