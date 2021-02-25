National Guard to hold another vaccination event in St. Louis County March 6

The event will be similar to the one held on UMSL's campus on Saturday. About 2,000 doses will be available

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard will hold another vaccination event in St. Louis County on March 6, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page said.

Doug Moore with the county executive's office said the event will be at the North County Recreation Center in Spanish Lake. About 2,000 doses should be administered at the event, Moore said.

He added it'll be similar to the event on the campus of the University of Missouri-St. Louis last week. At that event, about 35 members of the Missouri National Guard were on hand for logistics, along with as many as 150 volunteers, according to St. Louis County Department of Public Health officials.

About 2,200 people pre-registered for that event through the Missouri vaccine event page. Moore said the event on March 6 will have a similar sign-up process. He said more details should be available by Monday.

On Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the next tier in its COVID-19 vaccine plan will open in the state on Monday, March 15.

Missouri's Phase 1B-Tier 3 will make the vaccine available to an additional 550,000 Missourians.

Gov. Parson said Tier 3 includes an important part of the state's population, including "workers in many of the industries we depend on to keep our everyday lives operating normally."

Phase 1B-Tier 3 focuses on vaccinating what the state classifies as its “critical infrastructure”. It includes teachers, childcare providers, grocery store employees and those who work in the food and agriculture industries.

As of Thursday, 11.6% of St. Louis County residents have at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.2% have both doses according to the state's vaccine dashboard. The dashboard said 12.3% of people in the state have at least one dose and 6.1% have both doses.