ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The first child has tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Clair County, Illinois.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency announced its latest coronavirus totals via facebook live on Saturday.

The child that tested positive is a male under 10 years old.

The county also announced it has tested 560 residents, with 78 testing positive. That's up from nine from Friday. There are 139 tests still pending, and three people in the county have died so far.

Here's how the nine new cases break down by age:

- One male under age 10

- One male in his 50s

- One male in his 70s

- Two females in their 30s

- Two females in their 50s

- One female in her 60s

- One female in her 70s

In the state of Illinois, there are currently 10,357 positive cases. That's an increase of 1,453 since Friday. There have also been 243 deaths, an increase of 33 since Friday.

Related Stories

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Schnucks limiting customers to one shopper per household when possible to encourage social distancing

RELATED: Want to flatten the curve? How staying home will save people from dying of coronavirus

RELATED: Missouri COVID-19 cases surpass 2,200

RELATED: Maps And Charts: Keeping track of St. Louis-area coronavirus cases

RELATED: A mounting casualty of coronavirus crisis: Health care jobs

RELATED: St. Louis area's major healthcare systems announce joint pandemic task force